GameStop shares surge after 'Roaring Kitty' post

GameStop shares soared more than 70% in premarket trading on Monday after a new post from retail investor "Roaring Kitty."

The screenshot posted on Sunday by Roaring Kitty, also known as Keith Gill, showed a GameStop holding of 5 million, or 1.8% of its publicly available stock. It also showed $65.7 million worth of GameStop call options, typically bought to express a bullish view, expiring on June 21 at a strike price of $20.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 23.12 +0.52 +2.29%

In May, Gill returned to social media after a three-year hiatus with a post depicting what appeared to be a gamer sitting on a chair. That post caused shares to surge more than 134% in two days.

GameStop Corp.

Reuters contributed to this report.