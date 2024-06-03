Expand / Collapse search
GameStop shares surge after 'Roaring Kitty' post

Screenshot purportedly showed Roaring Kitty's portfolio

GameStop co-founder Gary Kusin explains what CEO Ryan Cohen needs to do to clean up shop and turn around the company. video

Can GameStop survive?

GameStop shares soared more than 70% in premarket trading on Monday after a new post from retail investor "Roaring Kitty."

The screenshot posted on Sunday by Roaring Kitty, also known as Keith Gill, showed a GameStop holding of 5 million, or 1.8% of its publicly available stock. It also showed $65.7 million worth of GameStop call options, typically bought to express a bullish view, expiring on June 21 at a strike price of $20.

In May, Gill returned to social media after a three-year hiatus with a post depicting what appeared to be a gamer sitting on a chair. That post caused shares to surge more than 134% in two days.

