NYSE, Nasdaq to close Jan. 9 for national day of mourning following death of Jimmy Carter

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq will participate in the national day of mourning for the late President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 9 by closing their markets.

The NYSE said Monday that the NYSE, NYSE American Equities, NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Arca Options, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National will not operate on Jan. 9, in honor of the former president.

All of Nasdaq’s U.S. equities and options markets will similarly close that day, Nasdaq separately said.

JIMMY CARTER, 39TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DEAD AT 100

Carter, who served in the White House from 1977 to 1981, died on Sunday. He was 100 years old.

"Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom. During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism," NYSE Group President Lynn Martin said in a statement. "The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter’s lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning."

"We mourn the loss of President Carter and will be closing our U.S. markets during the National Day of Mourning to celebrate his life and honor his legacy," Nasdaq President Tal Cohen said. "On behalf of Nasdaq, we extend our deepest condolences to the Carter Family."

The national day of mourning for Carter was announced by President Biden, who at the same time instructed public buildings and the military to lower their flags to half-staff for 30 days.

"I do further appoint January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States," Biden said Sunday. "I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."

The NYSE said it was lowering its American flag to half-staff "in honor of President Carter throughout the mourning period."

Fellow exchange Nasdaq said it had "observed a moment of silence at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time today, with a message on the Nasdaq Tower honoring the former President."

Carter’s wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away last year.

The Carter Center said Sunday that the former president is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love," his son Chip said in the statement announcing his passing. "My brothers, sisters, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."