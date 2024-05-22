Nvidia announces 10-for-1 stock split, shares hit $1,000

Nvidia is rolling out a 10-for-1 stock split, cashing in on the AI boom it has been driving and giving investors a hefty nugget.

The stock has advanced over 91% this year, closing at $949.50 per share on Thursday in the extended session shares rose past the $1,000 mark.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 949.50 -4.36 -0.46%

Post split, which is effective on June 7, 2024, one Nvidia share would be worth $94.95. Nvidia shares have risen over 231,485% since its IPO in January 1999.

The announcement came as first quarter revenue of $26 billion, up 262% from the same period a year ago, beat estimates of $24.6 billion, as tracked by LSEG. The company also delivered a higher-than-expected second quarter revenue forecast of $28 billion compared to a $26 billion estimate.

Nvidia is considered the poster child for AI leading other rivals including Meta and Google under the direction of CEO Jensen-Huang who is also the company's largest individual shareholder, owning nearly 4% of company shares, as tracked by Thomson Reuters.

"The next industrial revolution has begun — companies and countries are partnering with NVIDIA to shift the trillion-dollar traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center — AI factories — to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence," said Huang in the earnings announcement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 467.78 +3.15 +0.68% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 176.38 -1.47 -0.83%

Stock splits are in vogue this year as companies with high-priced shares roll out these divides, rewarding current investors and enticing new ones.

Chipotle's board of directors approved a 50-for-1 split of its common, shareholders of record as of June 18 will receive the additional shares after the market closes on June 25.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 3,153.38 -19.42 -0.61% WMT WALMART INC. 65.25 +0.10 +0.15%

The burrito maker followed a similar move by Walmart earlier this year. The nation's largest retailer split its shares 3-for-1 in February so more employees could be shareholders. CEO Doug McMillon said it follows the mission of the retailer's founder.

"Sam Walton believed it was important to keep our share price in a range where purchasing whole shares, rather than fractions, was accessible to all of our associates," McMillon wrote in February.