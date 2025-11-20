Nvidia CEO urges improved US-China trade relations amid AI chip ban: 'Significant source of revenue'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is urging the U.S. and China to improve trade relations, arguing that access to the Chinese market is essential for American competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI).

In an interview that aired Thursday on FOX Business Network's "The Claman Countdown," Huang said the U.S. must regain access to the Chinese market to maintain its global standing.

"It is clear that we really need America to go back into the Chinese market to be able to compete there," Huang said. "It's good for the American people. It's good for the American tech stack. It's also good that [we're] able to compete in China so that we could also win around the world."

Huang noted that greater access to U.S. technology would also benefit China.

"It's good for their ecosystem," he said. "It's good for their industry, and so, somehow, we're going to continue to advocate and inform both governments."

U.S. export restrictions have brought Nvidia’s chip sales to China to a standstill, with zero sales expected for the next two quarters, according to Huang.

"I'm forecasting China's sales to be zero. It's zero for the next quarter, zero for the quarter after that," Huang said. "We're assuming it's going to be zero. If we're able to break through on both sides of the ocean and with both governments, of course, China is going to a very large market."

China represents a roughly $50 billion AI chip market, which could grow to as much as $200 billion by the end of the decade, according to Huang.

"It is really unfortunate that the American companies can't participate in that. It's a very significant source of revenue," Huang said. "That revenue would allow us to invest even stronger, even faster, and so I hope that we'll have the opportunity to go back in. But, at the moment, we just have to assume it's zero."

Huang’s made his comments after President Trump recently reaffirmed a ban on exporting Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips to China.

"The most advanced, we will not let anybody have them other than the United States," Trump said during an interview that aired on Nov. 2 on CBS' "60 Minutes."

The president had previously suggested the possibility of discussing the chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping prior to their Oct. 30 meeting in South Korea but later said the topic did not come up, according to Reuters.