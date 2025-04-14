Nvidia announces plans to make AI supercomputers in US for first time

Nvidia on Monday announced plans to manufacture its artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time.

The AI chipmaking giant said it has worked with manufacturing partners to commission over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test Nvidia's advanced Blackwell chips in Arizona as well as AI supercomputers in Texas.

The company said it has already started production of Blackwell chips at TSMC's chip plant in Phoenix.

Nvidia is also building two supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas – one with Foxconn in Houston and another with Wistron in Dallas. The company said it expects mass production to ramp up at both plants in the next 12 to 15 months.

"The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. "Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency."

The company's AI supercomputers are used to power new data centers that are being created for the purpose of processing AI. It's planning to build tens of "gigawatt AI factories" in the coming years. Nvidia added that its AI chips and supercomputers at AI factories in the U.S. are "expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades."

Nvidia said in its announcement that within the next four years, the company plans to produce up to $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the U.S. through its partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL.

The company added it will utilize advanced AI, robotics and digital twin technologies to design and operate the facilities – including the use of Nvidia Omniverse to create digital twins of its factories and Nvidia Isaac Groot to build robots that automate manufacturing.

President Donald Trump acknowledged Nvidia's announcement in a post on Truth Social and later commented on the news from the White House on Monday.

"It's big. And the reason they did it is because of the election in Nov. 5 and because of a thing called tariffs," Trump said. "I want to thank Jensen and all of the people that we deal with, the great people, the brilliant people. And without tariffs, they wouldn't be doing it."

Earlier this year, Huang said that the "ChatGPT moment for general robotics is just around the corner" and unveiled Nvidia's Isaac Groot initiative to spur the development of robotics.

The Isaac Groot initiative gives developers of AI-enabled humanoid robots technology elements, including foundation models, data pipelines, simulation frameworks and a Thor robotics computer.