Nordstrom store in Los Angeles sees ‘smash and grab’ attack by 20 looters: report

A Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles on Monday night became the latest retail location to be hit by a flash-mob style "smash and grab" looting attack, according to reports.

This time, about 20 suspects took part in a break-in at Nordstrom at the Grove, not far from the city’s Holocaust Museum and the La Brea Tar Pits, KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported.

Suspects fled in four separate vehicles, including a Nissan SUV, as police arrived at the scene, the report said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much merchandise may have been stolen or if there were any arrests or injuries at the scene.

Other recent strikes against big retailers have occurred in metro areas such as Chicago and San Francisco.

On Saturday evening, about 80 looters stormed a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, California, about 25 miles east of San Francisco. Several suspects have since been arrested while others remained at large.

Last Friday, about eight suspects entered a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square shopping district, leaving the store "emptied out." The group was later taken into custody.

In Chicago, thieves struck a Neiman Marcus store and a GameStop store on Friday.

Other suspects got away with about $100,000 in merchandise from a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago last Wednesday. There were no immediate arrests.

Earlier this month, authorities in Connecticut launched an investigation after suspects in broad daylight started loading up their vehicles with cartfuls of laundry detergent and other items outside a Market 32 store after allegedly not paying for anything.