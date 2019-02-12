Nissan cuts outlook and books Ghosn charges

Nissan Motor has cut its forecast for both profit and vehicle sales.

In addition, the automaker booked $84 million in charges related to the costs of deferred compensation to former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The company is now looking at operating profit of $4 billion for the year, down from its prior projection, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nissan’s operating margin is expected to fall to 3.9 percent from the prior projection of 4.5 percent.

Impacting profit is the lowered outlook for sales volume. Nissan says it expects to sell 5.6 million units, compared with its prior projection of 5.9 million units, on falling sales in the U.S. and Europe.

The amount of salary expense for Ghosn reflects what the company sees as compensation that was promised, but not yet paid.

Prosecutors have charged the former chairman with failing to report this amount in eight years of Nissan financial reports.

Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19.