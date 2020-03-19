Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board

Nikki Haley, former United Nations Ambassador, resigned from Boeing's board effective immediately over objections of a possible government aid package for the planemaker, one of many initiatives being discussed by the Federal Government amid the coronavirus crisis.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 97.71 -4.18 -4.10%

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company stated:

"Ambassador Haley informed the Company that, as a matter of philosophical principle, she does not believe that the Company should seek support from the Federal Government, and therefore decided to resign from the Board." - Boeing SEC Filing on Haley's resignation

Boeing said it is exploring a number of "approaches" with the government and private sector to address "near-term liquidity needs of the aerospace, travel, and other sectors affected by the current COVID-19 crisis."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The move is the latest blow to the planemaker which, prior to the coronavirus, was dealing with the fallout of their own related to the Max Jet Crisis. The aircraft has yet to be recertified to fly after two fatal crashes.

BOEING DIVIDEND AT RISK AS COMPANY LOOKS TO SAVE CASH: REPORT

The company's dividend, which yields over 8 percent, might be cut as the company weighs alternatives to conserve cash, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The stock has lost over 70 percent so far this year.

Haley, who joined the Board in April of 2019, served on the Finance and Audit Committees.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is a developing story.