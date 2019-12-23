Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boeing

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns amid 737 Max crisis

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the transition period

By FOXBusiness
close
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down amid continued 737 Max safety concerns. FOX Business’ Grady Trimble with more.video

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down amid continued 737 Max safety concerns. FOX Business’ Grady Trimble with more.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigned Monday amid the controversy surrounding the company's beleaguered 737 Max jet, the aerospace giant said.

Continue Reading Below

Muilenburg's resignation as chief executive and board director will take effect immediately. The company said David Calhoun, Boeing's current chairman, will replace Muilenburg as president and CEO beginning Jan. 13, 2020.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the transition period while Calhoun exits his non-Boeing commitments, the company said.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File)

The Chicago-based planemaker said the leadership change was made in an effort to "bring renewed commitment to transparency better communication with regulators and customers in safely returning the 737 MAX to service."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.