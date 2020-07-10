Nevada rolls back restaurant and bar rules due to coronavirus

Nevada is rolling back its reopening plan.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the change to the state’s business plan amid the coronavirus pandemic by ordering bar closures in counties with spiking caseloads.

The order limits restaurant dining to parties of no more than six people, according to the Nevada Independent.

Sisolak announced the decision at a Thursday night press conference, saying the new requirements would go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Criteria on which counties will be required to roll back bar operations to the state’s Phase 1 requirement will be released by the governor's office.

Washoe and Clark counties will be among the counties affected by the new order. Las Vegas is in Clark county.

The directive will not prohibit indoor dining, but outdoor dining will be encouraged.

Federal officials were particularly concerned about the number of rising cases and the state’s hospital capacity.

Nevada joins several states closing bars as part of their mitigation strategy.

As of Thursday evening, the paper reported there were 25,061 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.