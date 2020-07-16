Netflix names Ted Sarandos co-CEO, shares 'formal' role with Reed Hastings

Netflix saw a huge boost of subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic with new additions topping 10 million, much stronger than the 8 million analysts were forecasting, as tracked by Refinitiv.

But the streaming giant disclosed it won't be able to keep up that pace and forecast a major slowdown. "We forecast 2.5 million paid net adds for Q3’20 vs. 6.8m in the prior-year quarter," the company said in its financials.

The shares sunk in the extended session over 9 percent, for the year the stock has surged over 60 percent.

At the same time, the streaming giant elevated Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos to the role of Co-CEO which he'll share with Reed Hastings.

“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal -- that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Hastings said, leading many to speculate Sarandos is officially the heir apparent.

*This is a developing story.