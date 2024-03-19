Netflix to feature NFL stars Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams in 'Receiver' docuseries

Netflix will offer a documentary series on NFL wide receivers as the streaming giant continues to move forward with its sports strategy.

The company unveiled the latest addition to its wide-ranging roster of sports shoulder content on Tuesday, saying the eight-episode "Receiver" series will debut over the summer.

It is expected to offer NFL fans a window into the on- and off-field lives of four professional wide receivers and one tight-end once it goes live, Netflix said.

Wide receivers who participated in the upcoming series include Davante Adams from the Los Angeles Raiders, Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings, Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers and Amon-Ra St. Brown from the Detroit Lions. George Kittle, a tight-end for the 49ers, will also be featured.

Netflix has been expanding the sports shoulder content on its streaming platform in recent quarters as part of its ongoing sports strategy.

CFO Spencer Neumann recently described that type of content as centering "around the drama of sports and telling the story behind the sport" at a conference.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said Netflix was "in the part of the sports business that we bring the most value to, which is the drama of sport." He often highlights shows like "Tour de France: Unchained," "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," "Full Swing" and "Quarterback" as examples of its success in the area.

"Quarterback," which like the upcoming"Receiver" had NFL Films, Peyton Manning-founded Omaha Productions and Patrick Mahomes-created 2PM Productions as producers, became available in July of last year and quickly gained popularity.

In addition to its sports series, Netflix has put on some live events based on its sports programming, like "The Netflix Cup" in November and the "The Netflix Slam" earlier this month. It recently inked a deal with WWE to air "Raw" and other wrestling content starting in 2025.

Netflix has previously said neither of those efforts signaled a directional shift when it comes specifically to live sports.

The streaming giant in January identified "broadening our offering" such as games, live programming and sports-adjacent content as "big opportunities" for the year.

Its global subscriber count hit 260.28 million at the end of 2023.