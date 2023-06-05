Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink worth $5B: Report

Musk previously said he sees Neuralink chip being used for web-surfing, telepathy

Elon Musk is caught in a 'catch-22' with China: Sen. Mike Braun

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink is now valued at around $5 billion based on privately executed stock trades, according to a Reuters report.

Neuralink, founded in 2016, was worth just $2 billion in a fundraising round two years ago, according to data provider Pitchbook, but has experienced an influx of new investors since a May 25 announcement from U.S. regulators approving a human trial on its brain chip.

Neuralink’s brain machine interface develops solutions for victims of paralysis, but experts believe it could take several years before the company will receive clearance for commercial use. 

Electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Electric carmaker Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with French Minister for the Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris on May 15, 2023.  (LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Following the trial's approval, however, Neuralink shares were marketed privately to investors in recent days at a $7 billion valuation, equivalent to $55 per share, according to an email seen by Reuters.

While Neuralink executives and Musk have not responded to requests for comment, Musk has said the company’s chip would allow healthy and disabled people alike to stop by neighborhood facilities for prompt surgical insertions to treat obesity, autism, depression and schizophrenia. Musk also said he sees them being used for web-surfing and telepathy.

A Neuralink executive recently gave more modest short-term objectives, such as helping paralyzed patients communicate through computerized text without typing.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk meets with France's president at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 15, 2023.  (MICHEL EULER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FDA and government run-ins 

Neuralink's initial request for a human trial was rejected by the FDA last year, citing safety concerns. Since then, Musk’s startup has been scrutinized by U.S. lawmakers after its animal-research board possibly violated conflict-of-interest regulations. 

The Agriculture Department is also investigating Neuralink for potential animal-welfare violations, while the Transportation Department is separately probing whether the company illegally transported dangerous pathogens on chips removed from monkey brains without proper containment measures.

Reuters contributed to this report. 