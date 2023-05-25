Elon Musk’s brain implant technology gains FDA approval

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink announced Thursday that it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct its first-in-human clinical study.

"We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study," the company said in a tweet.

Musk helped co-found Neuralink, a neurotechnology company working to develop brain implants that could someday help people who are paralyzed walk again, as well as help with other neurological issues.

Since 2019, Musk has been predicting that Neuralink would get approval from the FDA for human trials.

But in early 2022, Neuralink’s application was rejected, and since then, the company’s been working through concerns expressed by the FDA over the safety of the implant.

"This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people," Neuralink’s tweet read on Thursday.

The company added that it has not opened recruitment for the clinical trial, though information about bringing people on will be announced soon.

Musk launched Neuralink in 2016 with the goal of developing a chip that would allow the brain to control complex electronic devices and eventually allow people with paralysis to regain motor function.

The technology, if successful, would combine artificial intelligence with human capabilities through the use of a brain chip. Musk said he hopes it would help treat brain diseases like Parkinson’s, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The FDA did not immediately respond to Fox News' inquiries regarding Neuralink's approval.