Movers & Shakers: Sept. 26, 2019

It's Thursday, September 26, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

U.S. and China are working behind the scenes. China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday that the two countries remain in close communications ahead of the next round of trade talks, which are scheduled to take place in two weeks. Futures are pointing to modest gains at the opening bell.

DOJ to investigate Facebook. The Department of Justice is readying an antitrust investigation into the competitive practices of Facebook, Reuters reports. The new investigation comes two months after the Federal Trade Commission said it would investigate the search giant for antitrust concerns.

Peloton is going public. The home-fitness company Peloton Interactive on Wednesday evening priced its initial public offering at $29 a share, the high of its expected range. Shares will start trading Thursday, on the Nasdaq, under the ticker “PTON.”

Marijuana industry scores big win. The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would let federally insured banks work with the cannabis industry where marijuana has been legalized. The bill must still pass through the Senate, where it has 33 cosponsors.

Airport hit by heist in “Goodfellas” is targeted again. Thieves stole $300,000 cash that was about to be flown from New York’s JFK airport to Florida, the New York Post reports. The heist was at least the second to occur at the airport. In 1978, an estimated $5.8 million of cash and jewelry were lifted in the Lufthansa heist, highlighted in the movie “Goodfellas.”