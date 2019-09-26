US stocks are little changed as trade optimism fades

U.S stocks are trading cautiously despite President Trump suggesting a costly tariff war with China could be resolved soon.

Analysts were concerned because Trump's public comments often send mixed messages according to Reuters.

The three major U.S. futures indexes are little changed.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters China wants "to make a deal very badly" and it "could happen sooner than you think."

The U.S.-Chinese dispute over Beijing's trade surplus and technology ambitions has fueled anxiety the global economy could tip into recession. Both sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, hurting factories and farmers on both sides.

Negotiators are due to meet next month in Washington for a 13th round of talks. Economists say a temporary deal is possible but a final settlement is unlikely this year.

Trump signed a trade deal with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on Wednesday that covers farm, industrial and digital trade but leaves tariffs on autos and parts at 2.5 percent.

On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.6 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 1.1 percent.

Markets rose despite the release of a summary of a July phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president that is at the center of a congressional impeachment inquiry into Trump.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei closed with a gain of 0.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1 percent and China's Shanghai Composite Index ended the day down 0.9 percent.

Trading in Chinese markets will be halted next week for the National Day holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.