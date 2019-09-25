Justice Dept. to open Facebook antitrust investigation: Report

Social media giant Facebook may be on the hook for yet another investigation into its competitive practices.

The U.S. Department of Justice is planning to open an antitrust investigation of the company, according to Reuters, which cited a source familiar with the matter.

The company did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Lawmakers have questioned why the FTC and the Department of Justice would open probes into the same companies, which regulators from both agencies admitted has resulted in some wasted resources.

The agencies were said to have reached an agreement earlier this year as to how to divide oversight of the country’s biggest technology companies.

Both agencies, however, cited competitive activity within technology markets as a priority.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was on Capitol Hill last week meeting with both lawmakers and President Trump about the future of internet regulation. A spokesperson for the company said the meeting with Trump was “constructive.”

