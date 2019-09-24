Movers & Shakers: Sept. 24, 2019

It's Tuesday, September 24, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

Mnuchin clarifies the timeline for trade negotiations. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday evening told FOX Business' “Lou Dobbs Tonight” that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China will resume in two weeks, and that President Trump is "happy with the tariffs" if he can't get the right deal. Stock futures were indicating modest gains at the open.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, right, listen as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a meeting in New York, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.K. Supreme Court says Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful. "The decision to advise her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification," Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said. Parliament is scheduled to resume on Oct. 14 with Brexit taking place Oct. 31.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured at the Elysee Palace in Pari, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Vaping hearings kick off in Washington. A House Oversight Committee subcommittee on Tuesday will learn about the possible causes of the vaping outbreak and which products may have been responsible for the mysterious vaping-related lung disease that has sickened hundreds of people across the country. A University of Michigan survey released last week found nearly one in 10 eighth graders had vaped in the last 30 days.

In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly bought women’s silence from jail. Epstein arranged for at least two women to receive $10,000 cash after he was arrested at Teterboro Airport, the New York Post says, citing a source. The payments were to make sure the women were “comfortable not speaking to any press.”

Jeffrey Epstein attends an event in New York, May 18, 2005. (Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

A confession has reportedly been made in the “Making a Murderer” killing. A man who was already in prison for a separate killing has confessed to the 2005 killing of the photographer Theresa Halbach, Newsweek reports, citing filmmakers from the unrelated documentarty “Convicting a Murderer.” The confession potentially paves the way for the freeing of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, who were found guilty of the killing and are the subjects of the hit Netflix documentary “Making a Murderer.”