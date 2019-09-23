Mnuchin: US-China trade talks to resume next week

In the on-again, off-again world of trade talks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late Monday U.S.-China trade talks will resume next week in Washington.

A new twist to Mnuchin's comments, which were made at the United Nations General Assembly, is that the Trump administration had requested that Chinese officials cancel a visit to U.S. farming regions.

A report by state-backed media group Yicai quoted a Beijing senior agricultural representative as saying that China did not cancel the planned visits to the U.S. because of challenges in trade negotiations. The visits by Chinese officials to farms in Montana and Nebraska were unexpectedly called off, but now, Mnuchin stated the cancellation "was purely at our request.''

After Mnuchin explained the request to reschedule the farm visits, President Trump asked Mnuchin "Why was that our request, just out of curiosity?"

Mnuchin assured the president it was to avoid any confusion around the trade negotiations, but Trump responded to that by saying "Yeah, but I want them to buy farm products."

"There was no confusion," Mnuchin clarified. "We want them to buy agriculture. They've committed to buy agriculture."

Mnuchin was scheduled to appear on Fox Business' "Lou Dobbs Tonight" at 7 p.m. to discuss further updates on the trade talks. Check here for more updates.