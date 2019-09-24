Budweiser parent raises $5B in Hong Kong IPO

The second time was the charm for Anheuser-Busch InBev as it successfully raised about $5 billion in a Hong Kong IPO.
Continue Reading Below
The company priced shares at $3.45 each, people familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM
That was at the low end of the expected price range.
The deal gives the Hong Kong unit a value of more than $45 billion.
It was the second attempt at an IPO as Budweiser APAC called off an earlier attempt in July.
Advertisement
That try was bigger looking to raise nearly $10 billion.
But due to lukewarm investor response, it was pulled.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Since then the company sold off its Australian unit and returned as a more nimble company.
The IPO is Hong Kong's largest IPO of the year and is second to Uber's $8 billion offering in New York.