Mortgage lenders see increase in applications from week earlier before ‘rates go even higher’

Mortgage lenders in the US saw a 12% increase in applications from a week earlier — with the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed mortgages increasing to 3.86% from 3.69%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, pointed out that refinance applications were up 18% with homeowners "trying to secure a refinance before rates go even higher."

About 57.3% of the applications were to refinance their current loans, which was about a 2% jump from last week.

He said the average purchase loan size increased to $441,100 due in large part to low inventory levels and "swift home-price growth" that continues to push these loans higher.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates in March to fight inflation. Ultra-low rates and other stimulus helped markets recover from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, and then supported stunning gains in the stock market.

Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting for the National Association of Realtors, told bankrate.com that she believes mortgage rates will continue to rise in February while inflation-- that was once called transitory--- will remain elevated "as the Fed likely won’t raise interest rates in the next couple of months."

"Remember that when inflation rises, lenders demand higher interest rates as compensation for the decrease in purchasing power. Thus, I expect the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to average 3.5 percent in February versus 2.7 percent for the 15-year fixed rate," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report