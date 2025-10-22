Molson Coors to cut hundreds of jobs in restructuring plan

Molson Coors Beverage Company announced Monday that it plans to eliminate about 400 jobs by the end of the year, as part of a sweeping corporate restructuring plan.

The cuts – which represent roughly 9% of the company’s salaried workforce in the Americas – come as alcohol companies across the U.S. face uncertainty amid slower consumer spending and tariff-driven volatilities.

"We’ve made progress on our transformation journey, but given the environment, we must transform even faster," Rahul Goyal, who became Molson Coors' new CEO earlier this month, said in a statement. "To win with our customers and consumers and return to growth, we must move with urgency and make bolder decisions."

Goyal added, "We are moving quickly and intentionally on a long-term, achievable strategy that continues our journey to become a total beverage company and that we believe puts us on the path to sustainable growth. We look forward to sharing more detail on this strategy in the coming months."

As part of the restructuring, Molson Coors will reinvest in key categories, including its beer portfolio as well as premium mixers, non-alcoholic beverages and energy drinks, according to a press release from the company.

The 400 job cuts include positions that were already vacant following earlier "role-prioritization efforts," as well as workers who may accept voluntary severance packages, as noted in the announcement.

Molson Coors expects to incur charges of $35 million to $50 million in the fourth quarter, primarily tied to cash severance payments and post-employment benefits, according to the company.

As of December 2024, Molson Coors employed about 16,800 people globally.

"These are never easy decisions, and I am grateful to those who will be departing for their many contributions and to those who will continue to guide us on our journey toward growth," Goyal said.