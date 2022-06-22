Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Moderna CEO: COVID variant vaccine to be ready for shipping in August

Moderna's Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said the company has been making shots ahead of approval

Moderna's COVID-19 variant vaccine will be ready to ship in August as the company has been making shots ahead of approval, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the only bottleneck to supply was a regulatory one.

FDA AUTHORIZES COVID-19 VACCINES FOR KIDS UNDER 5

Moderna logo

Moderna logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration ( REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters)

"Our goal is as early as August given we're going to file all the data in June, by the end of June... hopefully in the August timeframe, the vaccine is authorised," Bancel said in an interview.

MRNA MODERNA INC. 129.99 +1.96 +1.53%

COVID VACCINES: FDA TO MEET OVER NOVAVAX

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in West Haven, Connecticut, Feb. 17, 2021.  | Reuters

"We can start shipping in the August timeframe. Some countries might be September, but that will really be a regulatory decision. Because what is (the) bottleneck now is regulatory. From a manufacturing standpoint, we are making the vaccine."

