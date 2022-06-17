Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

18 million infants to preschoolers have been approved for the vaccine

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized COVID-19 vaccinations for the first time for children five years of age and younger.

Shots in the arms of roughly 18 million infants to preschoolers could begin as early as next week.

FAUCI SAYS COVID-19 ORIGIN EVIDENCE POINTS 'STRONGLY' TOWARD 'NATURAL OCCURRENCE'

The move comes after an advisory panel unanimously recommended the Moderna and Pfizer shots to protect the nation’s youngest from the deadly virus.

Check back on this developing story. 