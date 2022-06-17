FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized COVID-19 vaccinations for the first time for children five years of age and younger.

Shots in the arms of roughly 18 million infants to preschoolers could begin as early as next week.

The move comes after an advisory panel unanimously recommended the Moderna and Pfizer shots to protect the nation’s youngest from the deadly virus.

