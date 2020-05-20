Moderna CEO disputes report it didn't release enough coronavirus vaccine data

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel on Wednesday responded to a report that questioned the results of the company's early-stage study of a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna said in a Monday press release that its experimental vaccine produced antibodies that neutralized the virus in eight patients, but two prominent vaccine researchers told medical news website Stat News that the company withheld crucial information in its report, and more information is needed before scientists can draw legitimate conclusions from the experiment.

TRUMP LAUNCHES 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 67.73 -3.94 -5.49%

Bancel told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" that the Stat News report disclosed the same information that Moderna disclosed in its press release.

TRUMP: CORONAVIRUS VACCINE COULD COME BY THE END OF THE YEAR

"We said on Monday this is an interim Phase 1 study and it was a small number of subjects," Bancel said. "This is top-line data. It will be published very soon. We are talking weeks, not months."

The major stock market averages all gained at least 2.4 percent on Monday, in part due to the positive vaccine news Moderna. But investors sold shares of the drugmaker Tuesday amid questions that the trial data was not comprehensive enough.

Bancel said the findings of the study, which was led by the National Institutes of Health and has yet to be peer-reviewed, are "interim data" and that "it's a small data set ... but, they are encouraging data."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.