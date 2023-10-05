Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

Modelo parent boosts outlook after Bud Light controversy

Shares of the parent company of Modelo are up 7% this year, while Bud Light’s parent are down 11%

close
Barron's markets deputy editor Ben Levisohn, reporter Carleton English and associate editor Jack Hough take on the state of the market on 'Barron's Roundtable.' video

Move over Bud Light, Modelo is now the top-selling beer in the US

Barron's markets deputy editor Ben Levisohn, reporter Carleton English and associate editor Jack Hough take on the state of the market on 'Barron's Roundtable.'

Constellation Brands, the maker of Modelo beer, continues to reap the benefits of the backlash against Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign. 

"Our beer business this year delivered double-digit net sales and operating income growth," Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said. "Modelo Especial continued to outperform the market as the top share gainer and solidified its position as the number one beer in U.S. tracked channels."

The company lifted its annual profit forecast and now expects to earn as much as $12.20 per share. In June, Modelo Especial passed Bud Light as the No. 1 selling beer on a dollar basis and remains in the top spot.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
STZ CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. 241.34 -7.83 -3.14%
BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 52.74 -0.27 -0.50%

CEO BOYCOTTING WOKE BEER CREATES BRAND THAT SUPPORTS 'AMERICAN VALUES': WE 'BLEW UP OVERNIGHT'

Meanwhile, sales of Modelo helped Constellation’s beer business jump 12% in net sales during the second quarter, with Modelo Especial growing by almost 9% and Modelo Chelada ballooning more than 40% over the period.  

A six-pack of Modelo Especial beer bottles

Modelo Especial beers arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, on Nov. 23, 2021. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Modelo saw its sales run-up after the Bud Light campaign featuring Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, rolled out in early April and was met with outcries causing long-time customers to abandon the brand. 

Dylan Mulvaney drinks Bud Light beer

Bud Light has faced intense backlash from longtime customers over recent campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.  (Instagram/Fox News / Fox News)

Bud Light parent, Anheuser-Busch InBev, has seen its market cap drop from $134.55 billion in late March to $91 billion through Thursday.  Shares are down 11% year-to-date. 

Anheuser-Busch

JETS SUPERFAN 'FIREMAN ED' ANZALONE USING NEW BEER TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR FAN AFTER TRAGIC ACCIDENT

Shares of Constellation Brands, which also has Kim Crawford wines in its portfolio, are up just 3.6% this year, trailing the S&P 500's 10.5% gain. 

Constellation Brands

While Modelo benefited from Bud Light's marketing mishap, smaller brands are also seeing a boost such as Ultra Right, geared towards Conservative drinkers. Earlier this year, the company sold 500,000 cans in 12 hours after releasing limited editions. 

ULTRA RIGHT CEO REVEALS 'RECORD-BREAKING' SALES ON LIMITED-EDITION BEER CAN FEATURING TRUMP'S MUGSHOT

close
Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer CEO Seth Weathers says proceeds from the classic American lager will go towards supporting those being 'unconstitutionally prosecuted.' video

Ultra Right Beer makes $500K in 12 hours after releasing limited edition cans

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer CEO Seth Weathers says proceeds from the classic American lager will go towards supporting those being 'unconstitutionally prosecuted.'

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE