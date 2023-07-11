Microsoft, KPMG expand AI deal with $12 billion in growth opportunities

Microsoft and KPMG are doubling down on their artificial intelligence collaboration in a deal that could unlock billions in growth potential in areas such as cybersecurity, cloud computing and tax services.

"We believe that over the next several years that $12 billion or more of additional incremental revenue will be created through our products and services that emanate from this generative AI that we're co-developing and using with Microsoft" KPMG LLP CEO and Chair Paul Knopp told FOX Business.

The firm’s partnership, which began back in 2000, is capitalizing on the lightening adoption of AI in the corporate world.

"We have a real opportunity to apply this next generation of AI to help transform every industry, including professional services" said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in the announcement.

In terms of practical, on the job use, Knopp explained how the two companies will collaborate.

"We are going to co-develop solutions in the market using a lot of their technology, but using our knowledge and expertise and tax consulting deal advice, auditing to bring together the power of the two businesses" Knopp noted. In addition to Microsoft, the firm also plans to pursue other potential AI partnerships going forward.

Much has been written about the impact AI may have on jobs, including a report by McKinsey which found 25% of current tasks in the U.S could get automated. Knopp believes AI will free up workers to do more high level tasks.

"We also think it's going to allow for the movement of more routine, mundane tasks from people to technology, but allows the people in our business to then take that information and use their creative skills to provide more value added advice to our clients" Knopp said.

Microsoft along with Google, Nvidia, Intel and IBM, are among the big tech names vying for AI dominance. In the case of chip maker Nvidia, its AI strategy helped push the company’s market value above $1 trillion in May joining just a handful of names including Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.