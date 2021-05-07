Melinda Gates divorce stocks: AutoNation to Mexican Coca-Cola

Melinda Gates now has a stock portfolio of familiar names ranging from soft drinks, media and rail transportation.

The details have been revealed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, days after her split from husband Bill was announced

Part of the windfall comes in shares of Mexico-based soft-drink manufacturer Coca-Cola Femsa and Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa SA.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 54.53 +0.49 +0.91% TV GRUPO TELEVISA A 12.72 +0.29 +2.33%

Melinda Gates has acquired 25.8 million shares of Coca-Cola Femsa, a 4.9% stake, and 155.4 million shares of Grupo Televisa SA, a 6.7% stake.

According to filings, Cascade Investment LLC has transferred about 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway, about 2% of the firm's total shares in the Montreal-based transportation company, and more than 2.9 million shares of AutoNation, more than 3% of its total shares in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based car seller.

The latest transfers bring Melinda Gates' weekly total to nearly $2.4 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CNI CANADIAN NTL RAIL PR 110.20 +0.24 +0.22% AN AUTONATION 106.95 +2.56 +2.45%

.

Bill Gates manages a large portion of his money through Kirkland, Washington-based holding company Cascade Investments LLC. Cascade continues to own about 12.3% of the Canadian National Railway and 19.2% of AutoNation. It is no longer listed as an owner in the filings for Coca-Cola Femsa or Grupo Televisa.

Melinda Gates filed a petition for divorce in Kings County Superior Court. The couple will divide their $130 billion fortune, including real estate, personal property and debts and liabilities, through a separation contract. She also noted in the filing that "spousal support is not needed."

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the stock transfers of Canadian National Railway and AutoNation, while TMZ was the first to report the stakes in the two Mexican companies.