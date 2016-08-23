McDonald's recalls millions of Happy Meals fitness bands

article

McDonald's is recalling millions fitness bands that had been given away in Happy Meals because they might cause skin irritation or burns to children.

The fast-food chain said last week that it would stop distributing the bands in Happy Meals. Now it's recalling 29 million of them in the U.S., and 3.6 million in Canada.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, received more than 70 reports of incidents after children wore the bands, including seven reports of blisters. The Step-It Fitness bands look like watches and are supposed to track physical activity.

The promotion had turned heads even before the recall, given the reputation of McDonald's Corp. as a seller of junk food.