Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at some locations

McDonald's locations around Louisville, Kentucky, will sell three Krispy Kreme doughnuts

close
Joth Ricci discusses the company's growth trajectory as inflation has pushed coffee prices to higher levels on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Dutch Bros. Coffee CEO explains why java prices have 'dramatically' jumped higher

Joth Ricci discusses the company's growth trajectory as inflation has pushed coffee prices to higher levels on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's are teaming up to serve one of America's most beloved sweet treats: doughnuts.

The doughnut maker announced on Tuesday that nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky, and the surrounding area would offer three flavors of doughnuts as a small operations test. 

Krispy Kreme shares spiked about 7% in intraday trading on the news.

Those doughnuts include the original glazed, chocolate iced and raspberry filled.

The test starts in Derby City on Oct. 26.

UBER EATS TO OFFER CANNABIS DELIVERIES

Krispy Kreme

In this photo illustration, a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown on May 12, 2022, in Daly City, California.  ((Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The sweet treats will be available all day via drive-thru as well as in-restaurant at participating locations. 

Customers can order doughnuts individually or in six-packs of the original glazed or a variety of flavors. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DNUT KRISPY KREME 13.20 +0.27 +2.09%

The doughnuts will be delivered fresh to restaurants daily.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are pictured in Burbank, California, July 1, 2021. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Krispy Kreme, which uses a "hub-and-spoke" distribution model, said this marks the first partnership with the fast food giant in the U.S.

McDonald's

Signage is displayed outside a McDonald's Corp. fast food restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.  (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

McDonald's said it often conducts tests to inform future menu decisions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants," it said.