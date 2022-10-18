McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at some locations

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's are teaming up to serve one of America's most beloved sweet treats: doughnuts.

The doughnut maker announced on Tuesday that nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky, and the surrounding area would offer three flavors of doughnuts as a small operations test.

Krispy Kreme shares spiked about 7% in intraday trading on the news.

Those doughnuts include the original glazed, chocolate iced and raspberry filled.

The test starts in Derby City on Oct. 26.

The sweet treats will be available all day via drive-thru as well as in-restaurant at participating locations.

Customers can order doughnuts individually or in six-packs of the original glazed or a variety of flavors.

The doughnuts will be delivered fresh to restaurants daily.

Krispy Kreme, which uses a "hub-and-spoke" distribution model, said this marks the first partnership with the fast food giant in the U.S.

McDonald's said it often conducts tests to inform future menu decisions.

"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants," it said.