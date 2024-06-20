Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's
Published

McDonald's $5 meal deal: Here's what you get

The $5 meal deal will go live next week

California restaurant owner Scott Rodrick discusses the impact of inflation, labor costs and other challenges for the fast food industry on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'  video

Americans grapple with fast food inflation as 78% now view it as a luxury

California restaurant owner Scott Rodrick discusses the impact of inflation, labor costs and other challenges for the fast food industry on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' 

McDonald’s on Thursday outlined what its upcoming $5 meal deal will contain.

Under the meal deal, customers will get their pick of one of two sandwich options – a McDouble or a McChicken – plus small fries, four-piece McNuggets and a small soda as accompaniments.

It will debut on participating restaurants’ menus in the U.S. on June 25 and be available for a "limited time" only, according to McDonald’s.

$5 meal deal

The $5 meal deal is coming June 25 (McDonald's USA)

FAST-FOOD RESTAURANT SALES SLUMP AS MORE PEOPLE EAT AT HOME

The company has also been running a "Free Fries Friday" deal nationwide.  It started that promotion, which gives customers who buy a menu item that costs at least $1 through the chain’s app a complimentary medium package of fries, in the fall of 2023. 

McDonald's small fry

The company has also been running a "Free Fries Friday" deal nationwide. (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images / Fox News)

"We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app," Mcdonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said.

MCDONALD'S LOOKING TO BEEF UP WITH LARGER BURGERS

In late April, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski noted that quick-service restaurant consumers continued to feel pressure.

California McDonald's restaurant

A sign is posted in front of a McDonald's restaurant on April 28, 2022, in San Leandro, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It is clear that broad-based consumer pressures persist around the world," he said at the time. "Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they faced elevated prices in their day to day spending, which is putting pressure on the QSR industry." 

FAST FOOD CHAINS ARE OFFERING LOW-COST DEALS FOR CUSTOMERS; HERE ARE FIVE

He also said McDonald’s "must be laser-focused on affordability" for customers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 253.80 +3.01 +1.20%

The company’s overall footprint included some 42,000 restaurants at the end of March, 13,500 of which are located within the U.S.