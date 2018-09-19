Massive 2013 oil spill in North Dakota finally cleaned up

Cleanup of more than 840,000 gallons (699,450 imperial gallons) of oil is complete nearly five years after a pipeline leak in a farmer's field in North Dakota.

A Tioga farmer discovered the spill by Tesoro, now known as Andeavor, in September 2013. It has been called one of the largest onshore spills in U.S. history.

The San Antonio-based company and the state of North Dakota announced completion of the cleanup on Wednesday.

The company has blamed a lightning strike for the pipeline break.

A state regulator says about 1.4 million tons (1.3 million metric tons) of dirt was excavated from the site and treated. Crews had been working round-the-clock to clean up the site after the spill was discovered.

The company has estimated the cost of the cleanup at $93 million. The state fined the company $454,000 for the spill.