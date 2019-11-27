Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

What mashed potatoes say about the US economy

The Stew Leonard's mashed potato index is on the rise indicating a strong economy

By FOXBusiness
close
Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard Jr. discusses Thanksgiving Day dinner preparations, the affordability of Thanksgiving dinner and consumer confidence.video

Stew Leonard: Thanksgiving is the most economically friendly meal of the year

Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard Jr. discusses Thanksgiving Day dinner preparations, the affordability of Thanksgiving dinner and consumer confidence.

Mashed potato sales are indicating a healthy economy ahead of America’s Thanksgiving Day feast.

Continue Reading Below

The Stew Leonard’s mashed potato index tracks the sale of the store’s pre-prepared mashed potatoes as an indication of market growth and overall economic wellbeing.

US GROWTH REVISED HIGHER TO 2.1% IN THIRD QUARTER

Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard Jr. told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that going into Thanksgiving, their index is up.

Chef-prepared mashed potatoes on offer at Stew Leonard’s sells for roughly $5 per pound, compared to raw potatoes which goes for about $1 per pound. When the higher cost option sales increase relative to the lower-cost option, the index rises, signaling a healthier economy. In this, Americans are putting a premium on the convenience of not mashing potatoes themselves.

FAMOUS CHEF LIDIA BASTIANICH: PEOPLE WILL SPEND ON GOOD FOOD ‘EVERMORE'

“Our feeling is when the economy is doing a little better, people are going to go for the $5 [option],” Leonard said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This year’s increase in the mashed potato index coincides with the stock market reaching record highs and third-quarter GDP growth exceeding expectations.

Year over year, Americans are increasingly turning to the convenience of the Thanksgiving catering options Stew Leonard’s offers, including a full dinner for eight, costing $175.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS