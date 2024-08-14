Expand / Collapse search
Published

Mars to acquire Pop Tarts, Pringles maker Kellanova in $36B deal

Mars brands include M&M's, Snickers

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 13

Mars Inc. announced Wednesday that it will acquire snack maker Kellanova in a deal valued at $35.9 billion.

Mars, the company housing brands like Snickers, Pedigree, M&M’s and Twix, said the deal it reached with Kellanova will involve paying $83.50 per share.

The move will help Mars lean further into the snacking category as it seeks to "double Mars Snacking in the next decade," the company said.

A Kellanova logo is seen on a smartphone. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The transaction is expected to close in the first six months of 2025.

