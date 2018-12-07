US stocks tumble after tariff threat, weak jobs report

Stocks fell hard Friday after a top Trump trade adviser threatened that the U.S. would go ahead with tariffs if trade talks with China aren't resolved in 90 days.

The comments by Peter Navarro to CNN hit shares, which were already lower after a surprisingly weak November jobs report plus worries that a Huawei executive's arrest in Vancouver could exacerbate U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Labor Department said American employers created 155,000 jobs last month, less than the 200,000 Wall Street analysts expected.

The smaller-than-expected number could influence the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate hikes. Such recent increases, including one expected this month, have spooked stock investors lately and drawn fire from President Trump.

The November jobs report also found that the unemployment rate is still 3.7 -- its lowest level in nearly half a century -- and that wages edged slightly higher last month.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24638.78 -308.89 -1.24% SP500 S&P 500 2648.54 -47.41 -1.76% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7023.5132 -164.75 -2.29%

Meanwhile in Vancouver, Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested this week as part of a U.S. investigation into the company's alleged evasion of American sanctions against Iran. The Justice Department is seeking her extradition to the United States.

Beijing, which only days ago resumed trade negotiations with Washington, blasted the U.S. for Meng's arrest, calling it a gross violation of human rights that reflects a Cold War mentality.

Together with the weak jobs report, investor sentiment turned negative, with tech stocks pacing the declines.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,652.79 -46.40 -2.73% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,053.12 -24.95 -2.31% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 268.00 -14.88 -5.26%

Oil prices jumped 4.51 percent to $53.81 after OPEC agreed to cut production by 1.2 percent.

Asian stocks closed higher Friday, with the Nikkei 225 closing up 0.82 percent, the Shanghai Composite ended higher by 0.03 percent and India’s Sensex climbed 1.02 percent.

In Europe equities were mostly higher, with Britain’s FTSE 100 up 1.51 percent, France’s CAC 40 added 1.45 percent and Germany’s DAX added 0.70 percent.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks clawed back from deep losses on Thursday with the Nasdaq closing the session over 29 points higher, while the S&P 500 and the Dow finished well off their lows of the day.

The Dow ended the session down 79 points clawing back from a loss of over 700 points in what was a volatile session. The S&P 500 posted fractional losses as investors enagaged in late day buying of consumer discretionary and tech stocks. Large cap names including IBM, Facebook, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Netflix and Cisco all posted gains.

At one point during the session, all three of the major U.S. averages were down over 3-percent putting each back in the red for the 2018 year. The late day turn around has the averages now little changed on an annual basis. The sectors that failed to trim losses included financials and energy stocks.