Media & Advertising

Maria Bartiromo rings opening bell to mark 25th anniversary on Wall Street

Bartiromo was 27 when she made history as the first journalist to broadcast from the New York Stock Exchange floor

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning to mark 25 years since she became the first journalist to broadcast from the exchange floor.

Bartiromo was 27 and working for CNBC when she made history on the Stock Exchange floor. She's been with FOX Business since 2014 and anchors "Mornings with Maria" on FOX Business Network and "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News Channel.

Bartiromo has given her viewers access to movers and shakers of the financial world including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during her time at FBN.

Bartiromo said she was looking forward to the "incredible honor" of ringing the opening bell on Twitter on Tuesday.

Bartiromo has received numerous awards for her reporting, including two Emmys. The Financial Times named her one of the "50 Faces That Shaped the Decade" in 2009.

