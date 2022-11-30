Man injured in Massachusetts Apple Store crash files lawsuit against Apple, driver, others

Attorneys on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Apple, the man who allegedly drove his SUV into a Massachusetts Apple Store and other entities on behalf of a man injured during the recent incident and his family, according to court documents.

On Nov. 21, 53-year-old Bradley Rein allegedly drove his SUV through an Apple Store window in Hingham, resulting in the death of one person and the injuring of multiple others. During the incident, Matthew Timberger — one of the plaintiffs in Tuesday’s lawsuit — sustained injuries including fractures in two limbs and his ribs, according to the complaint.

EX-APPLE EMPLOYEE ADMITS DEFRAUDING COMPANY OF $17M

In the complaint, Timberger and his family made allegations of negligence and loss of consortium against the defendants in connection to the incident. The suit names Rein, Apple, real estate developer WS Development and other entities as defendants and seeks damages from them.

The plaintiffs claimed Rein drove his vehicle in a negligent manner. Meanwhile, Apple and the WS Development defendants purportedly failed to protect those in the Apple Store due to a lack of barriers to prevent a vehicle from crashing into it, the lawsuit alleged.

Timberger and his family claimed the defendants’ negligence caused loss of "company, companionship and affection" in his relationships with his spouse and children.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Rein faces charges of reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 22, according to a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

His court-appointed attorney, identified by the Patriot Ledger as Alison King, reportedly said last week that the crash "was an accident" and that he attempted to brake but was unable to do so because his foot "got stuck on the accelerator."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business has reached out to Apple, WS Development and the lawyer reportedly serving as Rein’s court-appointed attorney in the criminal case.

Greg Norman and Molly Line contributed to this report.