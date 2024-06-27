Expand / Collapse search
Major telecom outage impacting Americans traveling overseas

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon all report customers having trouble connecting abroad due to problems with a network partner

At the height of vacation season, many Americans overseas can’t reach their loved ones back home.

Multiple major U.S. telecom providers on Thursday reported customers traveling overseas were having connectivity problems due to issues with a third-party network partner.

man phone in hand

Major U.S. mobile service providers reported Thursday that customers traveling abroad are having connectivity problems. (iStock / iStock)

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon all confirmed some users traveling internationally were having problems utilizing roaming services. 

A person familiar told Reuters that telecom firm Syniverse, which works with international carriers to support roaming, was the third-party provider experiencing the trouble.

Syniverse confirmed to the outlet that it was having ""intermittent connectivity issues" and was working with its network partners to remedy the problem. FOX Business has reached out to the company for an update.

verizon

Verizon confirmed Thursday that 30% of its customers abroad were having connectivity issues due to issues at a network partner. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via / Getty Images)

Verizon said 70% of its customers' calls and data connections were currently going through, while it worked to resolve the issue.

AT&T said its network was operating normally and some customers traveling overseas were experiencing disruptions "due to an issue outside the AT&T network."

Reuters contributed to this report.