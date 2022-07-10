Macao to shutter casinos for a week

Players looking to gamble in Macao will have to find another way to get their fix as all its casinos will close for a week starting Monday.

A COVID-19 outbreak has Macao largely restricting people to their homes.

The virus has infected more than 1,400 people in the past three weeks.

All businesses have been ordered to shut with the only exceptions being for supermarkets and essential services.

HARD ROCK DEAL ENDS CASINO STRIKE THREAT IN ATLANTIC CITY

Residents must stay home unless they fit into food, shopping or essential categories.

Macao, a semi-autonomous Chinese region like nearby Hong Kong, is following a version of China's "zero-COVID" strategy.

That involves locking down buildings that have cases and conducting repeated rounds of mass testing to find and isolate infected individuals.

Macao is facing its first sizable outbreak of the pandemic. The city of 680,000 people recorded 93 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the ongoing outbreak to 1,467.

GAMBLING INDUSTRY SHATTERS RECORDS WITH $53B IN 2021

Anyone going out must wear a mask, with adults required to use an N95 or equivalent one.

The measures, announced Saturday, expand on restrictions that have been in place since June 23.

The casinos now join an earlier order that closed hair salons, gyms, cinemas, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues and banned dining in restaurants, limiting them to takeout or delivery.

LAS VEGAS SANDS FACES $12B CLAIM IN MACAU COURT

Entering 2022, six licensed operators run 42 casinos in Macao, including Sands China, SJM Holdings, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment Group, MGM China Holdings and Melco Crown Entertainment.

Macao's economy is heavily dependent on its casinos and related businesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.