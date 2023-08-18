Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve

Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods earnings, Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium, Fox GOP debate top week ahead

Lowe's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods are among the retailers reporting

Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund portfolio manager Adam Johnson discusses whether another Fed rate hike indicates a recession is coming on 'Varney & Co.'

Fed signaling more rate hikes weighs on Wall Street: Adam Johnson

Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund portfolio manager Adam Johnson discusses whether another Fed rate hike indicates a recession is coming on 'Varney & Co.'

Another week of retail earnings is slated on Wall Street, with economic reporting on existing and new U.S. home sales and the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Meanwhile, the major U.S. indexes were down for the week. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34500.66 +25.83 +0.07%
SP500 S&P 500 4369.71 -0.65 -0.01%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13290.77638 -26.16 -0.20%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has now fallen roughly 5.7% this month. 

Nasdaq

Monday, Aug. 21

President Biden and the first lady will travel to Maui on Monday to meet with first responders and wildfire survivors as the region begins its recovery. 

Maui Wildfire Lahaina

Fire damage is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Sunday. The death toll continues to rise from the fires on Maui.  (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In earnings, Zoom will report after the close of trading providing fresh insight on return-to-work policies. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 66.29 +0.93 +1.42%

TARGET’S PRIDE MERCHANDISE LEADS TO SALES SLUMP

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Wil Lowe’s earnings say more about struggling housing industry? 

Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s will report on Tuesday morning, with economic data on existing home sales also slated for release.

Lowe’s

Earlier this month, analysts at the Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Lowe’s amid a housing market weakened by falling home sales and mortgage increases.

Open house at a home for sale

A ‘for sale’ sign appears in front of a home in Evesham Twp., N.J., on Feb. 26, 2023. (Fox News)

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Fox GOP Debate - Election Kickoff

Fox News will hold the first GOP debate, which is set to begin at 9pm ET. The second GOP presidential primary debate will air on FOX Business on Sept. 27.

business debate 2

FOX Business will host the second GOP presidential primary debate on Sept. 27. (FOX)

FOX GOP DEBATE: WHAT TO KNOW

Retail, homes and oil

Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch and Kohl’s all report Wednesday morning, with economic data expected on building permits, new home sales and crude inventories in the U.S.

CHINA’S EVERGRANDE FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY IN NEW YORK COURT

The price of oil has flip-flopped in recent weeks and is hovering around the $80 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 72.83 +0.87 +1.21%
California oil pumpjack near house

An oil pumpjack stands idle near homes in Long Beach, California, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Chipmaker Nvidia will report Wednesday after the bell. Shares have gained over 196% as it expands its AI footprint. 

Nvidal

Thursday, Aug. 24

Jackson Hole

U.S. Federal Reserve officials will be in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday to host economists and monetary policy experts from around the world for a three-day annual conference and symposium.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

From right, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

MOVIE FINANCIER TSG ACCUSES DISNEY OF DEPRIVING IT OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

Also on Thursday, Nordstrom will report to shareholders after the closing bell. The retailer's Los Angeles store was recently hit with a brazen smash-and-grab in which thieves stole over $100,000 worth of product, shocking the nation. 

SEE IT: Brazen Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab

A Los Angeles Nordstrom store was ransacked by a mob of more than 30 people on Aug. 12, 2023, with the suspects getting away with roughly $100,000 worth of handbags and clothes. (Anniella Weise) video

California Nordstrom ransacked by thieves

A Los Angeles Nordstrom store was ransacked by a mob of more than 30 people on Aug. 12, 2023, with the suspects getting away with roughly $100,000 worth of handbags and clothes. (Anniella Weise)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JWN NORDSTROM INC. 19.11 +0.10 +0.53%

Friday, Aug. 25

Jackson Hole Symposium continued

The Jackson Hole Symposium will continue through Saturday, with light earnings and economic reporting slated for the day. 

T3 Trading chief strategist Scott Redler and Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer react to 'choppy' market conditions as inflation declines on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Wall Street bull market will continue for several more months: Scott Bauer

T3 Trading chief strategist Scott Redler and Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer react to 'choppy' market conditions as inflation declines on 'The Claman Countdown.'

