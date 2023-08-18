Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods earnings, Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium, Fox GOP debate top week ahead

Another week of retail earnings is slated on Wall Street, with economic reporting on existing and new U.S. home sales and the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Meanwhile, the major U.S. indexes were down for the week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34500.66 +25.83 +0.07% SP500 S&P 500 4369.71 -0.65 -0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13290.77638 -26.16 -0.20%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has now fallen roughly 5.7% this month.

Nasdaq

Monday, Aug. 21

President Biden and the first lady will travel to Maui on Monday to meet with first responders and wildfire survivors as the region begins its recovery.

In earnings, Zoom will report after the close of trading providing fresh insight on return-to-work policies.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 66.29 +0.93 +1.42%

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Wil Lowe’s earnings say more about struggling housing industry?

Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s will report on Tuesday morning, with economic data on existing home sales also slated for release.

Lowe’s

Earlier this month, analysts at the Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Lowe’s amid a housing market weakened by falling home sales and mortgage increases.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Fox GOP Debate - Election Kickoff

Fox News will hold the first GOP debate, which is set to begin at 9pm ET. The second GOP presidential primary debate will air on FOX Business on Sept. 27.

Retail, homes and oil

Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch and Kohl’s all report Wednesday morning, with economic data expected on building permits, new home sales and crude inventories in the U.S.

The price of oil has flip-flopped in recent weeks and is hovering around the $80 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 72.83 +0.87 +1.21%

Chipmaker Nvidia will report Wednesday after the bell. Shares have gained over 196% as it expands its AI footprint.

Nvidal

Thursday, Aug. 24

Jackson Hole

U.S. Federal Reserve officials will be in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday to host economists and monetary policy experts from around the world for a three-day annual conference and symposium.

Also on Thursday, Nordstrom will report to shareholders after the closing bell. The retailer's Los Angeles store was recently hit with a brazen smash-and-grab in which thieves stole over $100,000 worth of product, shocking the nation.

SEE IT: Brazen Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JWN NORDSTROM INC. 19.11 +0.10 +0.53%

Friday, Aug. 25

Jackson Hole Symposium continued

The Jackson Hole Symposium will continue through Saturday, with light earnings and economic reporting slated for the day.

