Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods earnings, Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium, Fox GOP debate top week ahead
Lowe's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods are among the retailers reporting
Another week of retail earnings is slated on Wall Street, with economic reporting on existing and new U.S. home sales and the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Meanwhile, the major U.S. indexes were down for the week.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq has now fallen roughly 5.7% this month.
Nasdaq
Monday, Aug. 21
President Biden and the first lady will travel to Maui on Monday to meet with first responders and wildfire survivors as the region begins its recovery.
In earnings, Zoom will report after the close of trading providing fresh insight on return-to-work policies.
TARGET’S PRIDE MERCHANDISE LEADS TO SALES SLUMP
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Wil Lowe’s earnings say more about struggling housing industry?
Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s will report on Tuesday morning, with economic data on existing home sales also slated for release.
Lowe’s
Earlier this month, analysts at the Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Lowe’s amid a housing market weakened by falling home sales and mortgage increases.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Fox GOP Debate - Election Kickoff
Fox News will hold the first GOP debate, which is set to begin at 9pm ET. The second GOP presidential primary debate will air on FOX Business on Sept. 27.
Retail, homes and oil
Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch and Kohl’s all report Wednesday morning, with economic data expected on building permits, new home sales and crude inventories in the U.S.
CHINA’S EVERGRANDE FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY IN NEW YORK COURT
The price of oil has flip-flopped in recent weeks and is hovering around the $80 per barrel level.
Chipmaker Nvidia will report Wednesday after the bell. Shares have gained over 196% as it expands its AI footprint.
Nvidal
Thursday, Aug. 24
Jackson Hole
U.S. Federal Reserve officials will be in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday to host economists and monetary policy experts from around the world for a three-day annual conference and symposium.
MOVIE FINANCIER TSG ACCUSES DISNEY OF DEPRIVING IT OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS
Also on Thursday, Nordstrom will report to shareholders after the closing bell. The retailer's Los Angeles store was recently hit with a brazen smash-and-grab in which thieves stole over $100,000 worth of product, shocking the nation.
SEE IT: Brazen Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab
Friday, Aug. 25
Jackson Hole Symposium continued
The Jackson Hole Symposium will continue through Saturday, with light earnings and economic reporting slated for the day.