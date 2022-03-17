Lockheed Martin stock hit on report Pentagon lowered F-35 order

Shares of Lockheed Martin tumbled this week following a report that the U.S. Defense Department decided to trim the number of F-35 stealth warplanes from its next budget by 35%.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that sources familiar with the matter claim the Pentagon slashed the number F-35s it plans to request for its 2023 fiscal year budget from 94 to 61. Following the story, Lockheed Martin's stock price fell more than 6%.

The Defense Department declined to comment on the report when contacted by FOX Business, saying that it cannot confirm specific budget details until after the FY23 President’s Budget is released.

Lockheed waved off the claims, saying in a statement that "it is premature to speculate about the proposed defense budget prior to its release," adding that "the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter in the world today, and is strengthening our allies, deterring our enemies, and bolstering our economy."

The F-35 is considered the most modern stealth fighter aircraft in the world.

President Biden is expected to request the highest Pentagon budget in history for the next fiscal year with an ask upward of $770 billion, sources told Reuters last month.

The outlet noted that the Pentagon seeks to modernize the military, which would give a boost to U.S. defense contractors including Lockheed, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.