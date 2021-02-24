LIVE updates: Fed Chair Powell on Capitol Hill
The yield on the 10-year spikes to a one-year high
Federal Reserve Chair Powell is deliveringing day two of his testimony on the state of the U.S. economy in his Semiannual Monetary Policy Report.
Stocks have erased earlier losses roughly two hours into his remarks, despite an uptick in bond yields.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|31875.14
|+337.79
|+1.07%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3917.67
|+36.30
|+0.94%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13569.311693
|+104.11
|+0.77%
Powered by
Powell is addressed the state of the pandemic and its impact on the economy and is defending the Fed's role in keeping monetary policy accommodative. As for fiscal policy, he's tossing it back to lawmakers.
FED'S POWELL SAYS US ECONOMIC OUTLOOK STILL 'HIGHLY UNCERTAIN,' BUT WIDER VACCINE ROLLOUT KEY
Follow all the highlights in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS