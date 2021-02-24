Expand / Collapse search
LIVE updates: Fed Chair Powell on Capitol Hill

The yield on the 10-year spikes to a one-year high

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifies before House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chair Powell is deliveringing day two of his testimony on the state of the U.S. economy in his Semiannual Monetary Policy Report.

Stocks have erased earlier losses roughly two hours into his remarks, despite an uptick in bond yields.

I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES31875.14+337.79+1.07%
SP500S&P 5003917.67+36.30+0.94%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13569.311693+104.11+0.77%

Powell is addressed the state of the pandemic and its impact on the economy and is defending the Fed's role in keeping monetary policy accommodative. As for fiscal policy, he's tossing it back to lawmakers.

FED'S POWELL SAYS US ECONOMIC OUTLOOK STILL 'HIGHLY UNCERTAIN,' BUT WIDER VACCINE ROLLOUT KEY

