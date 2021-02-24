LIVE updates: Fed Chair Powell on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chair Powell is deliveringing day two of his testimony on the state of the U.S. economy in his Semiannual Monetary Policy Report.

Stocks have erased earlier losses roughly two hours into his remarks, despite an uptick in bond yields.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31875.14 +337.79 +1.07% SP500 S&P 500 3917.67 +36.30 +0.94% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13569.311693 +104.11 +0.77%

Powell is addressed the state of the pandemic and its impact on the economy and is defending the Fed's role in keeping monetary policy accommodative. As for fiscal policy, he's tossing it back to lawmakers.

FED'S POWELL SAYS US ECONOMIC OUTLOOK STILL 'HIGHLY UNCERTAIN,' BUT WIDER VACCINE ROLLOUT KEY

Follow all the highlights in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS