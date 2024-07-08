LEGO unveils nearly 1,500-piece ‘JAWS’ brick set, recreating showdown with shark

LEGO introduced a new plastic brick set last week, in honor of the 1975 blockbuster movie "JAWS," which features several main characters, the Orca boat, and the movie’s antagonist — a great white shark.

The nearly 1,500-piece set was unveiled last Thursday, July 4. As part of the unveiling, LEGO, in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, created the first ever summer "brick-buster" mini film, "JAWS…in a Jiffy."

The movie features several scenes from the original film, which were re-created using stop-motion, LEGO bricks and characters, and it lasts about 90 seconds, which can be watched here.

Some of the scenes include the shark attack scene at the beginning of "JAWS," the introduction of the character Sam Quint, character Matt Hooper being dragged by the shark, and Chief Martin Brody seeing the great white for the first time and giving the iconic and memorable line, "You’re gonna need a bigger boat."

LEGO said the original concept of the set came from LEGO fan Johnny Campbell, via the LEGO Ideas community platform.

"JAWS is my [favorite] movie of all-time, so I really wanted to recreate it in LEGO bricks," Campbell said in LEGO’s press release. "LEGO building has always been a part of my life in some shape or form, but in order to get all of the finer details, I actually freeze-framed "JAWS" as I watched it so that I could catch a glimpse of the finer details taking notes as I went along."

The 1,497-piece set includes elements and characters from the film in minifigure form. For instance, the feature includes LEGO characters Brody, Hooper and Quint, as well as Quint’s boat, the Orca.

The Orca has a detailed cabin with removable roof, and adjustable boom and rigging, and lots of recognizable accessories like a revolver, compass, fishing rod, harpoon, spear and yellow barrels.

LEGO said the set can be placed on a brick-built seawater base with or without the JAWS LEGO shark model attacking the Orca boat.

Also included is a printed title with Brody’s famous line about needing a bigger boat.

"It is just mind-blowing that my design is now an official LEGO set," Campbell said. "I can't wait to stand in a LEGO shop looking at the shelves and seeing a set that I have been involved with and watching someone buying it. It’s every LEGO fan’s dream!"

The "JAWS" LEGO set will become available to LEGO Insiders on Aug. 3, 2024, and to everyone else beginning on Aug. 6, 2024, at a price of $149.99.

