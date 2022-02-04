Large-cap ETFs post biggest outflows in a year
Investors withdrew $34.6B from conventional funds and ETFs, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report
Large-cap ETFs have recorded outflows of $9.4 billion for the period ending Feb. 2, according to the latest fund flow report from Refinitiv Lipper. The figure marks the largest outflows since February of last year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SPY
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF
|448.70
|+2.10
|+0.47%
|IWM
|ISHARES TRUST RUSSELL 2000 ETF
|198.38
|+0.85
|+0.43%
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF led the week's outflows, with investors redeeming $15.8 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|IJR
|S&P SMCP 600 IDX
|104.97
|0.00
|0.00%
|XLK
|TECHNOLOGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|159.60
|+0.64
|+0.40%
|IVV
|ISHARES TRUST CORE S&P 500 ETF
|450.85
|+2.25
|+0.50%
Meanwhile, small-cap ETFs, sector technology ETFs and value-aggressive ETFs posted outflows of $1.5 billion, $995 million, and $905 million, respectively.
Despite suffering a third straight week of outflows greater than $8 billion, large-cap ETFs saw a weekly gain of 4.87%, the largest since April 2020.
Exchanged-traded equity funds recorded $10 billion in outflows for the week, despite a weekly gain of 4.33%, the largest since November 2020.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CAD
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|QQQ
|INVESCO QQQ NASDAQ 100
|358.01
|+4.46
|+1.26%
Equity ETFs with the largest inflows for the week included the iShares: Core S&P 500 and Invesco QQQ Trust 1, which took in $2.8 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively.
Fixed-income ETFs suffered net outflows of $1.1 billion, led by the iShares TIPS Bond ETF and iShares: 7-10 Treasury Bond ETF's outflows of $1.6 billion and $1 billion, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TIP
|ISHARES BARCLAYS TIPS BOND FUND
|123.91
|-0.72
|-0.58%
|IEF
|ISHARES TRUST 7-10 YEAR TREASURY BD ETF
|111.20
|-0.86
|-0.77%
|IUSB
|ISHARES TRUST CORE TOTAL USD BOND MKT ETF
|51.26
|-0.33
|-0.64%
|BIL
|SPDR SERIES TRUST BLOMBRG BARCLYS 1-3 T BILLS
|91.41
|-0.02
|-0.02%
The largest inflows came from the iShares: Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and SPDR Bloomberg 1- Month T-Bill ETF, which brought in $1.7 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.
Overall, investors withdrew a net total of $34.6 billion from conventional funds and ETFs. The largest outflows came from money market funds, which lost $21.4 billion. Meanwhile, equity funds posted outflows of $5.2 billion, taxable bond funds saw outflows of $5.1 billion and tax-exempt bond funds suffered outflows of $2.9 billion.