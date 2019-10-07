Chinese stock listings on NYSE, Nasdaq under microscope

Top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow says “delisting” Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges “is not on the table;” however, there is a new push to scrutinize some of these listings.

“What we are looking at is investor protection, U.S. investor protections…” Kudlow told FOX Business. “There have been complaints by the stock exchanges about this, the SEC has heard complaints so we’ve opened up a study group to take a look at it,” he said, noting the probe is in its infancy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. 93.55 -0.81 -0.86% NDAQ NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC 97.97 -1.04 -1.05%

There are roughly 156 Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges, as of February 2019, carrying a total market capitalization of $1.2 trillion, as tracked by the U.S.-China Economic Security Review Commission.

These companies range in size from behemoths such as the online retailer Alibaba to the smaller China Automotive Systems. Additionally, some of these companies are 30 percent state-owned, including PetroChina and China Telecom.

Last month, Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Michael Pillsbury, an expert on China, pointed out that some of these companies, due to state control, are unaudited.

"China says our large companies' internal affairs are state secrets, we are not going to let you audit them," he told "Mornings with Maria." "This is really shocking to the average investor that so many Chinese companies are on Wall Street unaudited."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 163.60 -4.71 -2.80% PTR PETROCHINA CO 50.37 -0.11 -0.22% CHA CHINA TELECOM 46.09 +0.01 +0.03% CAAS CHINA AUTOMOTIVE 1.87 -0.08 -3.98%

The Nasdaq declined to comment when reached by FOX Business. The New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, did not return a request for comment at the time of publication, nor did the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that U.S. negotiators are considering restricting government pension fund investments in China, but haven't made a final decision.

The next round of talks between the U.S. and China are set to kick off on Thursday in Washington D.C. Vice Premier Liu He will lead the Chinese delegation, but will not have a special envoy designation, meaning he cannot make any decisions and must report to President Xi Jinping. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will spearhead talks for the U.S.

Kudlow indicated that the U.S. is optimistic heading into the discussions.

“We are open to whatever they may bring,” he said during an interview on Fox News. But the President has said it has “gotta be the right deal,” he stressed.

FOX Business' Blake Burman contributed to this report.

