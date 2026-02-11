Kraft Heinz CEO says company challenges are 'fixable' as breakup plans get scrapped for investment strategy

Kraft Heinz is pumping the brakes on plans to break up the company, with its new CEO saying the food giant’s challenges are "fixable and within our control" as it shifts focus toward reigniting profitable growth through a $600 million investment push.

In a note in the company’s routine fourth quarter report, CEO Steve Cahillane said that instead of splitting up, the company will double down on rebuilding growth — backing that up with a massive investment in the brand’s marketing, sales and research and development.

"When I decided to join Kraft Heinz, I knew that this was an exciting opportunity to contemporize iconic brands, better serve consumers and customers, and build meaningful shareholder value," Cahillane said in the press release.

"Since joining the company, I have seen that the opportunity is larger than expected and that many of our challenges are fixable and within our control," he continued. "My number one priority is returning the business to profitable growth, which will require ensuring all resources are fully focused on the execution of our operating plan."

MCDONALD'S PLANS MASSIVE OVERHAUL WITH MAJOR CHANGES TO RESTAURANTS AND MENUS

"As a result, we believe it is prudent to pause work related to the separation and we will no longer incur related dis-synergies this year."

Kraft Heinz announced in September that its board of directors approved a plan to split it into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spinoff. The aim was to create two more focused organizations with less complexity that would be able to maximize their brands and boost profitability.

Cahillane was slated to lead the business it is calling Global Taste Elevation, overseeing brands like Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese. The other company, called North American Grocery, would oversee its portfolio of grocery staples like Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables.

As of December, the official names of the new companies were not yet determined, and the company also had not announced who would lead its North American grocery business.

In the fourth-quarter report, Kraft Heinz also announced its commitment of $600 million to marketing, sales, research and development, product improvements and select pricing initiatives across 2026. Cahillane said Kraft’s strong balance sheet and $3.7 billion in free cash flow gives it the financial flexibility to fund this push while still generating excess cash.

"We are confident in the opportunity ahead and believe this investment will accelerate our return to profitable growth," he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While leadership is optimistic, Kraft’s 2025 numbers showed clear strain — full-year net sales were down 3.5% to $24.9 billion, organic sales were down 3.4%, volume was down 4.1%, and adjusted operating income was down 11.5%.

Kraft’s biggest pressure points were in coffee, cold cuts, frozen meals, bacon and select condiments, as inflation in commodity and manufacturing costs outpaced efficiency efforts. The company reported an operating loss of $4.7 billion last year, largely driven by "non-cash impairment charges."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.