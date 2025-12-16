Expand / Collapse search
Business Leaders
Published

Kraft Heinz names new CEO ahead of major split

Steve Cahillane will lead Global Taste Elevation company overseeing Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese brands

The Kraft Heinz Co. announced on Tuesday that former Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane will take over next year before the food giant splits into two separate publicly traded companies.   

Cahillane will take over as CEO effective Jan. 1, succeeding Carlos Abrams-Rivera, who will still serve as an advisor to the company until March to ensure a seamless leadership transition. 

When the companies split later in the year, Cahillane will lead the business it's calling Global Taste Elevation. That company will oversee brands like Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese.

Kraft

Steve Cahillane will take over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2026. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

FEDERAL JURY AWARDS $17.7 MILLION TO KRAFT, OTHER SUPPLIERS AFTER MAJOR PRICE-FIXING CONSPIRACY

The company announced in September that its board of directors approved a plan to split it into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spinoff. The aim is to create two more focused organizations with less complexity that will be able to maximize their brands and boost profitability.

Kraft projected that the separation will happen in the second half of 2026. 

INSTACART’S AI PRICING EXPERIMENT DRIVES UP COSTS FOR SOME SHOPPERS, STUDY SAYS

The other company, called North American Grocery, will oversee its portfolio of grocery staples like Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables. The official names of the new companies haven't yet been determined. The company also hasn't announced who will lead its North American Grocery business.

A bottle of Heinz ketchup next to a box of Kraft mac and cheese.

In this photo illustration, a bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup is displayed next to a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese on Sept. 2, 2025, in San Anselmo, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"I’m confident the planned separation will accelerate the Company’s ability to compete and win in today’s environment and unlock the immense opportunity in front of us," Cahillane said. "I’m looking forward to working with the team to write this exciting next chapter together."  

PRICES ARE STEADYING AND WAGES ARE CLIMBING, NEW DOORDASH REPORT SHOWS

Kraft cheese

Kraft Foods Inc. cheese products sit on a shelf at a grocery store in New York on Nov. 30, 2010. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Cahillane led Kellogg through its own successful separation of its North American cereal business and the launch of Kellanova. Kellogg became Kellanova after it was acquired by Mars Inc. in December 2025. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
KHC THE KRAFT HEINZ CO. 24.50 +0.05 +0.20%

During his time at Kellanova, Cahillane oversaw the expansion of the company’s global brand portfolio, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts and Kellogg’s International. 

Prior to his time at Kellanova, Cahillane held senior executive roles at The Nature’s Bounty Co., Coca-Cola and AB InBev. 