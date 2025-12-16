Kraft Heinz names new CEO ahead of major split

The Kraft Heinz Co. announced on Tuesday that former Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane will take over next year before the food giant splits into two separate publicly traded companies.

Cahillane will take over as CEO effective Jan. 1, succeeding Carlos Abrams-Rivera, who will still serve as an advisor to the company until March to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

When the companies split later in the year, Cahillane will lead the business it's calling Global Taste Elevation. That company will oversee brands like Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese.

The company announced in September that its board of directors approved a plan to split it into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spinoff. The aim is to create two more focused organizations with less complexity that will be able to maximize their brands and boost profitability.

Kraft projected that the separation will happen in the second half of 2026.

The other company, called North American Grocery, will oversee its portfolio of grocery staples like Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables. The official names of the new companies haven't yet been determined. The company also hasn't announced who will lead its North American Grocery business.

"I’m confident the planned separation will accelerate the Company’s ability to compete and win in today’s environment and unlock the immense opportunity in front of us," Cahillane said. "I’m looking forward to working with the team to write this exciting next chapter together."

Cahillane led Kellogg through its own successful separation of its North American cereal business and the launch of Kellanova. Kellogg became Kellanova after it was acquired by Mars Inc. in December 2025.

During his time at Kellanova, Cahillane oversaw the expansion of the company’s global brand portfolio, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts and Kellogg’s International.

Prior to his time at Kellanova, Cahillane held senior executive roles at The Nature’s Bounty Co., Coca-Cola and AB InBev.