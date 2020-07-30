Keurig Dr Pepper revenue grows on higher coffee, beverage sales

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit as consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic led to higher sales.

The Burlington, Mass.-based company, which makes office coffee systems and soft drinks, said higher home-use sales of its K-Cup coffee systems more than offset a fall in demand from the systems for offices and hospitality customers. Coffee sales increased 5.4% to $1.04 billion, the company said.

Packaged-beverage sales grew 6.2% to $1.39 billion in the quarter, partially driven by new products under the Canada Dry and Dr Pepper brands.

Keurig Dr Pepper reported a second-quarter profit of $298 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a profit of $314 million, or 22 cents a share, in the same three-month period a year earlier.

The company's adjusted earnings per share was 33 cents. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings of 32 cents a share.

Keurig Dr Pepper sales were $2.86 billion, up from $2.81 billion in last year's second quarter. Analysts were expecting sales revenue of $2.82 billion.

