Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

K-pop sensation BTS' label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO

IPO could be one of the largest in years in South Korea's entertainment industry

Reuters
close
J.P. Morgan Funds chief global strategist David Kelly discusses the effects of the Hong Kong protests on the markets and why international economies could grow faster than the U.S. after the 2020 election. video

US economy is a ‘healthy tortoise’: JP Morgan global strategist

J.P. Morgan Funds chief global strategist David Kelly discusses the effects of the Hong Kong protests on the markets and why international economies could grow faster than the U.S. after the 2020 election.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of South Korean boy band BTS, has chosen JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securities and others to handle its initial public offering (IPO), according to media reports.

Continue Reading Below

The IPO could be one of the largest in years in the country's entertainment industry, with its total valuation expected to be as high as 6 trillion won ($5 billion), the reports said, citing industry sources.

Big Hit Entertainment has chosen three local brokerage firms NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Daewoo for the IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the plan is not public yet.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.132.16-3.65-2.69%
KRXn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.

The brokerage firms declined to comment, while JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

EXCLUSIVE: JP MORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON RIPS CRIPPLING PUBLIC POLICY

Founded in 2005, the South Korean talent agency behind global sensation BTS has helped the South Korean superstar boy band score megahits globally and sell out U.S. stadiums. BTS also performed at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last month.

BTS broke into the U.S. market in 2017 and was the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award. The band is set to launch a new world tour in April.

JPMORGAN CHASE CEO JAMIE DIMON: US ECONOMY CAN CONTINUE TO 'HUM ALONG'

With BTS at the height of its popularity, it would be the right time to go public for Big Hit Entertainment, analysts said. But some are skeptical about the lofty valuation.

"The band members who are in their 20s must enlist for compulsory military service in a few years," said Yoo Sung-man, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Big Hit Entertainment's "valuable assets in their prime will be out of business for a while in the foreseeable future."

Founder Bang Si-hyuk held the biggest stake of about 43.06% in Big Hit Entertainment as of the end of 2018, followed by gaming company Netmarble Corp's 25.22%, according to a regulatory filing by the music label.

Its operating profit nearly doubled to 64.1 billion won in 2018 from a year ago, according to the filing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS