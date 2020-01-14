Expand / Collapse search
Economy

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon: US economy can continue to 'hum along'

Consumer confidence is high, thanks to a strong job market

By FOXBusiness
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in a wide-ranging exclusive interview, discusses the state of the U.S. economy and trade, the expansion of JP Morgan branches and the business of bank mergers.video

Dimon: US economy, consumer in good shape

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in a wide-ranging exclusive interview, discusses the state of the U.S. economy and trade, the expansion of JP Morgan branches and the business of bank mergers.

Despite investor concerns that international trade disputes are driving down confidence, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said uncertainty has stabilized and the U.S. economy can continue to "hum along"

Dimon, the head of America's largest bank, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview on Monday, ahead of JP Morgan's stellar earnings report, that confidence among U.S. consumers, who represent 70 percent of the U.S. economy, is “very high.” The job market is strong, wages are going up, savings are healthy and new households are being formed, he noted.

“It's very good,” he said, adding that an initial China trade deal expected to be signed this week would be a “small plus.”

JAMIE DIMON: US-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'HAS SUBSTANCE AND DEPTH'

President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plan to ink the agreement on Wednesday after 18-months of intense negotiations.

Dimon noted that while things can “obviously change,” the first part of the year looks "pretty good."

