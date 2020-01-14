JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon: US economy can continue to 'hum along'

Despite investor concerns that international trade disputes are driving down confidence, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said uncertainty has stabilized and the U.S. economy can continue to "hum along"

Dimon, the head of America's largest bank, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview on Monday, ahead of JP Morgan's stellar earnings report, that confidence among U.S. consumers, who represent 70 percent of the U.S. economy, is “very high.” The job market is strong, wages are going up, savings are healthy and new households are being formed, he noted.

“It's very good,” he said, adding that an initial China trade deal expected to be signed this week would be a “small plus.”

President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plan to ink the agreement on Wednesday after 18-months of intense negotiations.

Dimon noted that while things can “obviously change,” the first part of the year looks "pretty good."

